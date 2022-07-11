24 dead in Russian rocket attack in Ukraine

On Monday, the State Emergency Service reported that 24 people had died as a result of a Russian rocket attack that had struck an apartment building in eastern Ukraine over the weekend. Rescuers were still searching the rubble for survivors.

The agency reported that nine people had been pulled from the rubble of a five-story building in Chasiv Yar, Donetsk area, that was damaged late on Saturday.

According to the emergency services, 55 persons are assisting in the rescue operation.

In its invasion of Ukraine, which it describes as a special military operation, Russia denies targeting people.

After claiming to have captured the nearby Luhansk region, Russia is anticipated to concentrate the majority of its attack on eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk region. The Donbas is made up of the many areas.