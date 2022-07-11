Bolsonaro claims an agreement to purchase less expensive diesel from Russia is close.

In what appears to be the latest concrete advantage resulting from his cordial connection with President Vladimir Putin, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro stated on Monday that a deal was close with Moscow to buy significantly less expensive diesel from Russia.

The far-right former army captain Bolsonaro provided no additional information. Requests for response were not immediately answered by either Bolsonaro’s office or the Brazilian Ministry of Mining and Energy.

Under the condition of anonymity and withholding further information, a senior official from the Economy Ministry said, ‘It makes logic and eventually could happen.’

Without getting into specifics, a senior official from Petrobras, the government-owned oil corporation that provides the majority of the country’s fuel, told Reuters that the concept was not unexpected but aroused some concerns.

Prior to an election in October, high fuel costs hampered Bolsonaro’s chances of winning re-election, placing him behind the leftist former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in the polls.