French opposition criticizes Macron over Uber ‘secret deal’; Report

The rumors of an alleged secret arrangement between Uber and French President Emmanuel Macron triggered a massive outcry from France’s opposition parties. According to a leading media investigation based on stolen information, Macron had a ‘secret contract’ with the corporation during his stint as economy minister from 2014 to 2016.

According to a report in the French newspaper Le Monde, Macron’s ministry eased the way for Uber to build its domination in France with the aid of ‘ready-made’ changes. Following the release of the study, a number of opposition lawmakers chastised Macron and demanded a thorough inquiry.

Mathilde Panot, the parliamentarian head of the France Unbowed party, turned to Twitter to share her opinions, calling it ‘pillage of the land’. In her essay on the site, she went on to brand Macron a ‘lobbyist’ for a ‘US multinational intending to permanently deregulate labour legislation’. Communist Party leader Fabien Roussel also called the study ‘damning discoveries regarding Emmanuel Macron’s active engagement in facilitating the expansion of Uber in France. Against all of our rules, all of our social rights, and all of the rights of employees,’ he tweeted.

The President’s office batted down the charges, saying Macron had ‘naturally’ been in contact with ‘many enterprises involved in the enormous shift in services that have happened over the years stated, which should be assisted by unraveling some administrative or regulatory constraints.’ According to Uber France, the two parties were in communication over that time period, but it was all part of the ‘regular course of his ministerial duties’.