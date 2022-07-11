Punjab CM Mann appoints AAP leader Raghav Chadha as Chief of State Advisory Committee

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has appointed Raghav Chadha, Aam Aadmi Party’s member from Rajya Sabha, as the Chairman of Advisory Committee to the state government. In a statement, the Chief Minister’s Office said Mr Chadha is an Chartered Accountant by profession and has worked with some of the biggest corporate firms of the world. He has also served as Financial Advisor to Delhi Finance Minister Manish Sisodia.

He will oversee the ‘conception and implementation of pro-people initiatives of the AAP government in Punjab and advise the government on matters of finance’, the Chief Minister’s Office said in the statement. ‘His strenuous efforts helped in making Delhi a Revenue surplus state and thereby putting it on the trajectory of high economic growth’, it added.

The appointment of the Delhi-based leader, however, comes amid allegations that the Bhagwant Mann government is remote-controlled from Delhi. AAP recently lost Sangrur – the Lok Sabha seat Mr Mann vacated after he took over as the Chief Minister. Not only did this rob the party of the only Lok Sabha seat it had, it also showed a sudden lack of on-ground support for the party.

The statement from the Chief Minister’s Office today underscored that Chadha has his roots in Punjab. ‘Hailing from Jalandhar, as his family moved to Delhi for work opportunities a few decades ago, Raghav Chadha had remained firmly connected with his roots and acted as a catalyst in revamping Delhi’s Punjabi Academy thereby promoting the Punjabi language and culture in the national capital’, the statement read.