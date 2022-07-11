Ranveer Singh spends a fortune on a luxurious quadruple, near Shah Rukh Khan’s home.

Near Shah Rukh Khan’s house, Ranveer Singh spends a hefty sum for a plush quadruplex.

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh may soon move in next door to superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Near SRK’s renowned home Mannat, in the upscale Bandra neighbourhood of Mumbai, Singh is said to have purchased a brand-new luxurious quadruplex. According to reports, Singh and his father Jugjeet Sundersingh Bhavnani’s company Oh Five Oh Media Works LLP paid a hefty sum to purchase the opulent flat with a view of the sea.

The luxury apartment is spread across the 16th, 17th, 18th, and 19th floors of an under-construction building very close to Mannat and reportedly costs a whopping Rs 119 crores. The premium property has a total of 11,266 sq ft of carpet area and a 1,300 sq ft exclusive terrace. In 2021, Ranveer and his wife Deepika Padukone purchased a bungalow in Alibag for Rs22 crore. The couple currently live in Prabhadevi, another posh area in Mumbai in a flat that Deepika owns.

The Bandra neighbourhood of Mumbai is renowned for its opulent high rises, which are home to a number of Bollywood celebrities, including actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Salman Khan.

In the meantime, Ranveer will be seen in Rohit Shetty’s film ‘Cirkus,’ which marks the actor-director team’s second cooperation in a major role following ‘Simmba.’

Jacqueline Fernandes, Pooja Hegde, and Varun Sharma all have significant roles in the movie. The movie, which is set in the 1960s, also features Ranveer in his first dual role. The movie, which was made by Reliance Entertainment and T-Series, is scheduled to open in theatres on December 25, 2022.

Ranveer also has Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ with Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra.