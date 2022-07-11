Saudi dissident assassinated in Lebanon, says opposition party

According to the Saudi opposition National Assembly Party (NAAS) and a Lebanese security source, Manea al-Yami, a political dissident in Saudi Arabia, was slain in Lebanon on Sunday.

Yami was ‘assassinated in dubious circumstances’ on Saturday, according to NAAS, an opposition group created by Saudis who are primarily exiled, in a statement released on Twitter.

It stated that it held Saudi authorities accountable for failing to protect those seeking greater freedoms overseas and urged a ‘fair, clear, and transparent investigation’ into the assassination.

Without releasing the victim’s name, the citizen was fatally stabbed on Saturday after a family argument by his two brothers.

It stated that the two brothers had been detained by security forces on Sunday and that they had admitted the murder.

Reuters received confirmation from a Lebanese security source that Manea al-Yami was the victim of the attack.

In a tweet, the Saudi ambassador to Lebanon, Waleed al-Bukhari, applauded the efforts made by the Lebanese government ‘to unearth the facts and bring the criminals to justice.’

Yahya Assiri, a senior NAAS member, claimed that Yami, a member of the Saudi Shi’ite Ismaili Muslim minority, had been residing in Lebanon since 2015. He had been attempting to find a safe way to travel to another nation.

In 2020, Yami participated in creating NAAS. The group has pushed for constitutional measures to preserve the separation of the legislative, judicial, and executive institutions as well as an elected parliament in Saudi Arabia.