Star of ‘House of Cards’ Kate Mara posts a touching message on Instagram to reveal her second pregnancy.

With her husband Jamie Bell, actress Kate Mara, widely known for her part in ‘House of Cards,’ is currently expecting their second child. Kate informed her followers and fans of the wonderful news on Instagram on Sunday. There are three of us in this snap, she captioned a photo she published of herself and 36-year-old Jamie Bell holding hands.

Bell looks effortlessly cool in a black suit, while Kate is wearing a short pink dress with silver decorations. Fans praised the pair as soon as Kate announced the news in the comment area.

‘Congratulations. Can’t wait for you guys to hold the little one,’ a netizen commented. ‘Congratssss I can’t wait for another cutie,’ another one wrote.

The daughter of Kate and Bell, whose name they have withheld, is already a parent. According to People, Bell and his ex-wife Evan Rachel Wood also have a son. Kate discussed her miscarriage before to giving birth on Dr. Berlin’s Informed Pregnancy Podcast. She said she had a blighted ovum, which is what happens ‘when a fertilised egg attaches itself to the uterine wall, but the embryo does not develop.’

‘It was weird, this bitter or sweet sort of … I was so excited, but also sad that we weren’t as excited as we were the first time, because that was clear that it was a very different dynamic,’ she explained of finding out she was expecting again after the loss.

Kate and Bell started dating in 2015, and in July 2017, they announced that they had tied the knot.