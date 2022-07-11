‘Still looking for that damn diamond!’: Kardashian sisters twin in black bikinis for Khloe’s birthday bash | See pics

Washington: Reality star Kim Kardashian and her younger sister Khloe Kardashian are having a gala time in Turks and Caicos and the proof of the fact is the duo’s stunning beach pictures. Taking to Instagram, Kim Kadarshian dropped a string of images showing how she celebrated Khloe’s 38th birthday.

In the images, the sisters are seen posing together against the azure blue waters. ‘Khloe’s Bday Trip’, Kim captioned the post. The two look super hot in matching black bikinis. The fashionista teamed the look with a pair of glamorous black sunglasses.

Khloe who also dropped the photos on her own Instagram account poked fun at her sister in the caption as she wrote about one of Kim’s biggest viral moments from their show Keeping Up With the Kardashians when Kim had lost her diamond earrings in the water during Maldives getaway with Kris Humphries and frantically searched for them in the water. Remembering the epic moment, Khloe wrote, ‘We are still looking for that damn diamond’.

Kim and Khloe’s pictures have left fans in the awe of their beauty. Fans and friends have flooded the post with love and appreciations for the sisters. Kim and Khloe were also joined by other members from the family for the latter’s birthday vacation which included Ot their brother Rob Kardashian and his daughter Dream Kardashian. Khloe and her ex Trista Thompson’s daughter, True had also accompanied her mom for the beachy getaway. Rob also shared photos from the trip on his Instagram as he shared photos of his daughter having a fun time at the beach.