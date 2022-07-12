Actress Q’orianka Kilcher is accused of fraud with workers’ compensation.

Q’orianka Kilcher, the star of ‘The Alienist,’ is currently facing legal issues in Los Angeles County. According to Deadline, KTLA reports that the actress is facing workers’ compensation fraud charges. Kilcher reportedly earned temporary disability insurance payments while working on the Paramount+ television series ‘Yellowstone.’

The actress claims that during filming ‘Dora and the Lost City of Gold,’ she hurt her neck and shoulder and informed medics that she was too hurt to continue. She also mentioned that she got other job offers but had to decline them because of her personal situation.

As a result, the lawyer, Michael Becker, stated that Ms. Kilcher would ‘vigorously defend herself and requests that she be allowed the presumption of innocence both in and outside the courthouse.’

KTLA reports, ‘Kilcher, a resident of North Hollywood, saw the doctor a few times during that year, but she stopped her medication and ignored the insurance provider who was processing her claim on behalf of her employer. Five days after her last day of work on the show, she went back to the doctor and began receiving disability payments, according to records ‘authorities said.

Overall, the actress has got rewards of USD 96,838. August 7, 2022, is the date set for her court appearance.

‘Her injury and eligibility for benefits were confirmed by independent doctors. Ms. Kilcher was always open and honest with her medical professionals ‘According to Becker’s statement.