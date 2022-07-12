JP Nadda travels to Mount Abu in Rajasthan ahead of elections to discuss tactics

JP Nadda, the head of the BJP, has arrived in Mount Abu, in Rajasthan. He will join in the party’s ongoing camp and discuss about the party’s plan of action for the state’s upcoming assembly elections. In Rajasthan, the BJP is hosting a three-day training camp for its members that started on Monday.

The training camp, which is being held in the presence of several senior BJP leaders, is seen as crucial in the lead-up to the elections that are supposed to occur next year. During the camp meant to prepare party members and leaders for the upcoming elections, a lot of BJP national office bearers have been discussing political strategies.

The three-day training camp at Mount Abu in Rajasthan’s Sirohi is being attended by several senior party leaders, including Organizer V Satish, National General Secretary Arun Singh, BL Santosh, state president Satish Poonia, central ministers Kailash Choudhary, Arjun Ram Meghwal, and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, leader of the opposition Gulabchand Kataria, former chief minister Vasundhara Raje, and other MPs and MLAs.