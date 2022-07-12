Mahzooz Draw: 1 lucky participant wins 10 million UAE dirhams

Dubai: A lucky participant has won the first prize of 10 million UAE dirhams in the 84th weekly draw of Mahzooz. The winner matched 5 out of 5 winning numbers. The winning numbers are 16,18,37,38,40.This is for the third time in a month that a participant is winning the first prize.

29 lucky winners shared the second prize of Dh1,000,000. They will get Dh34,482 each. They matched 4 out of 5 winning numbers. 3 participants shared Dh300,000 equally among them. The winners are Joel from the Philippines, Surour from the UAE, and Faisal from India. The winning raffle numbers were 16402961, 16357644 and 16402905 respectively.

1,045 winners won prizes in the the 84th weekly draw. The total prize money won was Dh1,655,600.

Mahzooz also announced ‘Golden Summer Draw’. All participants took part in the Mahzooz weekly draws during the month of July will get a chance to win 1 kilogram of gold at the last draw in July.

People can participate in Mahzooz draw by purchasing a bottle of water and registering via www.mahzooz.ae. Each bottle purchased (for Dh35) provides eligibility for one line in the draw and the donation is channelled through Mahzooz’s community partners to provide drinking water to the needy people . Mahzooz means ‘fortunate’ or ‘lucky’ in Arabic and is the GCC’s first weekly live draw.