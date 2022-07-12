Try this street food recipe made using the soft pav

Any tourist location in the world will tout the popularity of its street meals. They are among the first things that introduce a visitor to the location and its culture since they carry the local flavour, spices and touch. One or more types of street cuisine have gained popularity in every part of the nation. For instance, foods made with pav are said to be a Maharashtra speciality. But over time, they have developed a national following and are adored by people of all ages, especially kids.

Chilli Cheese Vada Pav dish will blow your head with its remarkable flavour since it is spicy and creamy. Here is the recipe:

Ingredients

2 tbsp vegetable oil, half tsp mustard powder, 2 tbsp lime juice, 1 tsp coriander powder, 1 cup chickpeas flour, 1 and a half tsp garlic powder, 4-5 curry leaves, 2-3 small potatoes, half cup grated mozzarella cheese, salt, half tsp mustard seeds, 1 tsp finely chopped garlic, 1 tsp red chilli powder, half tsp chopped green chillies, half tsp turmeric, a pinch of baking soda, 2 tbsp chopped onion, 1 tbsp tamarind chutney, half cup chopped coriander leaves, 2 buns.

Method

To make Chilli Cheese Vada Pav

Put the boiled potatoes in a container and thoroughly mash them.

Add curry leaves, mustard seeds, garlic, salt, and green chillies to a pan of hot oil.

Next, add the mashed potatoes, along with the mustard, red chilli, coriander, lime juice, chickpea flour, and sugar. Turn off the flame and keep the mixture aside.

To make the chutney

Now put the mixture in a grinder along with the coriander leaves and green chillies. Keep the mixture aside after blending it.

To make the batter

Combine chickpea flour with salt, baking soda, and turmeric powder. Mix everything well. Add water to make the bhaji batter and stir it again. Add some drops of hot oil. Mix it again.

Heat oil in a kadhai, take the potato mixture, dip in the chickpea flour batter and fry it till the vada becomes golden brown.

Slice the vada pav bun and add the tamarind chutney and garlic powder. Place the green chilli vada after that, then top it with cheese.

Your Cheese Chili Vada Pav is ready to be served!!