TVM Mayor Arya Rajendran, MLA Sachin Dev set to tie knot on September

Thiruvananthapuram: Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran and CPI(M) MLA Sachin Dev are set to get married on September 4, at Thiruvananthapuram. The wedding is expected to take place at the AKG Hall in Thiruvananthapuram, followed by a reception at Kozhikode, two days later. The young comrades got engaged on March 6.

Arya Rajendran is the youngest mayor in India, while Sachin Dev happens to be the youngest legislator in the Kerala Legislative Assembly. He represents the Balussery legislative assembly constituency. Arya Rajendran became the Mayor of Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation when she was 21 years old. She was pursuing a degree course at the All Saints College in Thiruvananthapuram city then. She is a state committee member of the SFI and a member of the CPM’s Chala area committee in the Kerala capital.

Sachin Dev, a native of Nellikkode in Kozhikode, is the All-India joint secretary for the Students’ Federation of India (SFI). Sachin won from the Balussery assembly constituency while he was serving as the State Secretary for the student wing of the the Communist Party of India (Marxist). He is also a Member of Kozhikode district committee of the party. He was the chairman of the Students Union at the Government Arts College. Sachin is a Law graduate.

Arya and Sachin were acquaintances since their association with Balasangham, the children’s wing of the CPM. Arya had arrived in Balussery and campaigned for fiance Sachin ahead of the last assembly election.