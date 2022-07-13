1984 anti-Sikh riots; Four arrested for killing 13 people

Tuesday saw the arrest of four more accused by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) looking into the 1984 anti-Sikh riots charges in Kanpur, bringing the total number of arrests to 19.

Rajan Lal Pandey, a resident of Naubasta, Deepak, a resident of Barra, Dhirendra Tiwari, a resident of Kidwai Nagar, and Kailash Pal, a resident of Dabouli, have been identified as the accused. All of the accused are older than 70.

Pal was one of the four and wanted in 4 different cases, including the murder of 13 people, including seven family members. Pal was arrested based on the evidence of the seventh brother of the family of seven who killed in the riots of 1984.

Four accused were arrested and jailed, according to SIT Deputy Inspector General Balendu Bhushan’s statement to India Today. ‘Nineteen arrests have been made so far. Others accused in the case will also be arrested soon,’ Bhushan said.

The Uttar Pradesh government formed the SIT in 2019 to re-investigate the riot-related cases where the accused were either cleared or the case was closed. In one case, more than 1000 cases were recorded, of which 40 were deemed serious. The SIT had previously identified 96 people as prime suspects, 22 of whom have died.