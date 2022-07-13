Crossbeats launches new smartwatch series in India: Know price and specifications

Mumbai: Indian Consumer Technology brand, Crossbeats has launched its Crossbeats Ignite Spectra series smartwatch in the Indian markets. The smartwatch series is announced at an introductory price of Rs. 4,999 and Rs. 5,999 for the Ignite Spectra and Ignite Spectra Plus smartwatches, respectively. Crossbeats Ignite Spectra smartwatch comes in Basil Green and Graphite Black colours. Crossbeats Ignite Spectra Plus smartwatch is available in Carbon Black and Marine Blue colours.

The smartwatch series sports a 1.78-inch screen with a 3D curvature bezel. They comes with with an ultra-modern retina AMOLED display and built-in storage for music. The Plus variant of the smartwatch series allows users to store over 150 songs. The watches supports Bluetooth calling.

It is equipped with health sensors including heart rate sensor, SpO2 and Blood Pressure monitoring, meditative breathing feature and sleep tracking. The smartwatch will take 90 minute to charge fully and offers up to 10 days of battery life with typical use, and up to 2 days of battery life with voice calling.