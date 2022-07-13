Espionage; Pak journalist claims to have spied for ISI

Pakistani journalist Nusrat Mirza confessed to spying for the country’s intelligence agency ISI when he toured India in 2007 and 2010. Mirza said that he received various ‘privileges’ from the foreign affairs department of Pakistan during his visits to India. He was heard boasting on camera that he was invited by the then vice president of India Hamid Ansari.

Zafarul-Islam Khan is a former Chairman of the Delhi Minorities Commission and Founder-Editor of the Milli Gazette, Indian Muslims’ leading news source. He also expressed disappointment with the leadership in the Pakistan Army and said that they are not considerate of the work of experts. ‘Khurshid [former Pakistan minister] asked me to hand over the information I had brought to [General Ashfaq Parvez] Kayani [former Army Chief],’ he said.

‘They later contacted and asked whether I could acquire additional information like this. I asked them to work on the information I gave them. They have a research wing. They have information. They are aware of India’s leadership flaws. But they don’t utilise it ‘, he said. He then chastised Pakistan for its ‘lackadaisical’ approach to processing the intelligence he got from India, adding, ‘Pakistan has not taken any action since the establishment of the FATF. It has its hands tied’.

Notably, Pakistan has been placed on the Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF) terror funding radar for failing to meet the criteria for combating terrorism in the nation. He went on to gloat about how he ‘completely knows’ India and its prospects. He claimed that despite passing the information on to the Pakistani leadership, no one seemed to care owing to leadership concerns. ‘ Though I admit that I am not an expert, I am familiar with Indian culture. I am aware of their shortcomings. However, owing to a lack of strong leadership in Pakistan, my expertise in India is not being utilised ‘, he stated.