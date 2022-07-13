Research is being done in Japan on artificial gravity to help astronauts in space.

Here on Earth, we believe that gravity exists. It’s a common occurrence that doesn’t take over our daily calculations until we fall on our backs after a painful slip. Although they may not “fall” in the same way as we do on Earth, astronauts undoubtedly occasionally crave for a little gravitational pull. When an astronaut is working on the International Space Station (ISS), zero gravity means that anything falls from their hands can go in any direction. Furthermore, it’s difficult to regulate things while you’re floating inside the space station with no weight of your own.

It may look fascinating to see astronauts floating around but zero-gravity has negative impact on human bodies. Prolonged effects include decrease in bone mass. Researchers and engineers from Japan’s Kyoto University and Kajima Construction Co. are working on a system that will create ‘artificial gravity’ that will support human life in space.

These professionals are working to use centrifugal force to produce fake gravity. They are developing a ship with a rotating part that will operate in space.

Centrifugal Force, which acts similarly to gravity on Earth in maintaining astronaut stability on surfaces, would be experienced by astronauts inside that component.

The building will have a cylinder shape and be up to 400 metres tall and 100 metres wide (328 feet wide and 1,312 feet wide). It will complete one spin every 20 seconds in order to provide artificial gravity. This will provide 1G of gravity, which is the same as on Earth.

A new window for space travel will open if humanity is successful in creating artificial gravity. At the moment, astronauts can only stay in space for a certain amount of time before the effects of zero gravity start to take effect. Astronauts would be able to spend more time in space using artificial gravity. If there were space missions that took years to complete, this would be useful.