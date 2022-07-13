State government orders to close schools till July 24

Imphal: Manipur government has ordered to close all schools in the state till July 24. The decision was taken as the Covid-19 cases are surging in the state. As per the government data, the daily positivity rate is reached at 15%.

All schools – government, state-aided, private schools affiliated to other boards — will be closed with immediate effect till July 24.

Also Read: Espionage; Pak journalist claims to have spied for ISI

‘In consideration for the health safety of children, all the schools (government/government aided/ private schools/ schools affiliated to CBSE) located in the state shall be closed for conduct of classes with immediate effect and shall remain closed till July 24 in public interest’, said the government order.

On Tuesday, 59 persons, including 26 men and 33 women, tested Covid-19 positive. With this, the overall number of Covid-19 positive cases stands at 1,37,543.