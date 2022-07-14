14-year-old girl repeatedly raped in Gurugram for two months: Police

In Haryana’s Gurugram, police reported on Wednesday that a 14-year-old girl was allegedly repeatedly raped for two months by a guy from her neighbourhood. Four days ago, the accused ditched the child, who was later discovered by her family members late at night on the Delhi-Jaipur highway near the Bilaspur chowk. The child told her family members about her ordeal, and after her father filed a report, a FIR was filed at the Bilaspur police station.

According to the complaint, the accused lives in a village inside the limits of the Bilaspur police station in the same neighbourhood as the girl. He reportedly lured the girl, a student in Class 8, with the promise of marriage, and repeatedly raped her for two months.

‘On July 8, the accused abducted my daughter. We found her late at night and brought her home. On Tuesday, she told us the accused had raped her and threatened to kill her family members,’ According to the complaint, the girl’s father.

According to police, the FIR was filed under sections 363 (punishment for kidnapping), 366A (procuration of a minor girl), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).