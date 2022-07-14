RTI reply reveals over 1 lakh trees cut for Srinagar ring road

The NHAI has destroyed more than 1.10 lakh private trees, including Mullberry, Apple, Chinar, and Walnut trees, worth a total of 13.76 crore rupees, in order to build the Srinagar Ring Road, according to an RTI reply.

In response to Raman Sharma’s RTI requests, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) stated that over 1,200 additional private trees that add to the valley’s lush green will be chopped in the coming days in constructing the new tarmac around Srinagar.

The NHAI stated that the project is in the construction phase but gave no estimate of the cost that will be incurred for planting trees along the ring road. Furthermore, it claimed that no plantings have been done to date and that they will be at a later time.

In accordance with a contract with the EPC contractor for the Srinagar Ring Road project, 50,616 trees are to be planted along avenues and 25,308 trees are to be planted along medians. The NHAI awarded a private company the 42.10 km, 939.41 crore project in 2018 under the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) mode.

It took 36 months to finish the ring road and bypass project, which went through 52 villages and five districts, including Pulwama, Budgam, Baramula, Srinagar, and Bandipora.