TMC’s Derek challenges censorship order ahead of Monsoon session, says ‘suspend me’

Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien responded harshly to the government’s move to label such words as prohibited, saying he would make sure to use such ‘basic’ terms. He also urged the Speaker to suspend him from office.

The use of terms like ‘jumlajeevi,’ ‘baal buddhi,’ ‘Covid spreader,’ ‘Snoopgate,’ and even commonly used conditions like ‘ashamed,’ ‘abused,’ ‘betrayed,’ ‘corrupt,’ ‘drama,’ ‘hypocrisy,’ and ‘incompetent’ is regarded ‘unparliamentary’ in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, according to a booklet published by the Lok Sabha secretariat on Wednesday.

The order was issued in ahead of Parliament’s monsoon session, which is set to start on July 18. If used during debates or otherwise in both houses, words like ‘anarchist,’ ‘Shakuni,’ ‘dictatorial,’ ‘taanashah,’ ‘taanashah,’ ‘Jaichand,’ ‘vinash purush,’ ‘Khalistani,’ and ‘khoon se kheti’ would also be prohibited.

Words listed as unparliamentary include ‘anarchist’, ‘gaddar’, ‘girgit’ (chameleon), ‘goons’, ‘ghadiyali ansu’ (crocodile tears), ‘apmaan’ (disrespect), ‘asatya’ (untruth), ‘ahankaar’ (vanity), ‘corrupt’, ‘kala din’ (black day), ‘kala bazaari’ (black marketing), and ‘khareed farokht’.

As a statement of his refusal to follow orders from the government, Derek O’Brien tweeted: ‘Session begins in a few days. Gag order issued on MPs. Now, we will not be allowed to use these basic words while delivering a speech in Parliament: Ashamed. Abused. Betrayed. Corrupt. Hypocrisy. Incompetent. I will use all these words. Suspend me. Fighting for democracy.’