BCCI announces ‘Team India’ for West Indies tour

Mumbai: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the Indian team for upcoming 5-match T20I series against West Indies. The series will begin on July 29 in Trinidad. Rohit Sharma will lead the ‘Teaqm India’.

The full squad: Rohit Sharma (C), I Kishan, K.L. Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, D. Hooda, S. Iyer, D. Karthik, R. Pant, H. Pandya, R. Jadeja, Axar Patel, R. Ashwin, R. Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, B. Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel and Arshdeep Singh.