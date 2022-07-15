Bengaluru police arrest 6 for stealing gold, silver worth 22.5 lakh

Bengaluru police have detained six persons on jewellery theft charges and 400 grams of gold and 3.5 kg of silver jewellery have been recovered. According to the police, the aggregate value of these jewels is over Rs 22 lakh. Officials in Kengeri carried out a special operation to apprehend the accused and were taken into custody from a local hideout.

An automobile used in the crime, as well as Rs 64,000 in cash, were also reportedly recovered by police.

Kengeri police released images of the ornaments they had found which include wristwatches, gold chains, rings, and necklaces, as well as ancient idols. A weapon was also found with the accused.

The DCP Nimbargi praised the Kengeri police squad for solving the case through a successful operation.