Noise launches new smartwatch in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Popular smartwatch brand based in India, Noise has launched its Noise ColorFit Pulse 2 smartwatch in the Indian markets. The smartwatch has been launched at a special introductory price of Rs. 1,999. However, the company has not revealed the regular price yet. It is offered in Jet Black, Olive Green, Mist Grey, Rose Pink, and Space Blue colours and is available for purchase on Amazon and the Noise official website.

The Noise ColorFit Pulse 2 smartwatch sports a 1.8-inch TFT LCD with a resolution of 240×286 pixels and 550 nits peak brightness. It comes with more than 100 customisable, cloud-hosted watch faces along with 50 sports modes, including yoga, basketball, cricket, and more. It also offers several health-tracking features under Noise Health Suite like continuous heart rate monitoring, SpO2 for tracking blood oxygen levels, female cycle tracking, stress monitor, step tracker, sleep monitor, calories burn tracker, distance travelled tracker and stress and sleep monitoring.

The smartwatch comes with Bluetooth v5.1 calling and packs a 240mAh battery that can run up to 7 days.