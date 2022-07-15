Piyush Goyal reappointed as the Leader of House in Rajya Sabha

Union minister Piyush Goyal will continue to serve as the Leader of the House after being elected to the legislature for a third time thanks to the BJP’s decision to keep him as its representative in the Rajya Sabha.

Prior to his third term as well, the 58-year-old Goyal served as the Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha. According to sources, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) informed the Rajya Sabha Secretariat of their choice.

On July 18, Goyal will be formally announced as the Leader of the house in the Rajya Sabha. Goyal is in charge of the ministries of textiles, food and public distribution, and business and industry.

Goyal, a chartered accountant with the second-highest rank in all India, has previously handled the portfolios for coal, power, and the railroad. Due to the recent expiration of the term held by Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, a former Union minister, the BJP will also need to choose a new deputy leader for the Upper House of Parliament.