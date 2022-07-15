Tiger Woods has a terrible St. Andrews comeback.

Tiger Woods’ attempt for the British Open got off to a bad start as he carded two early double-bogeys and finished the day at six over par, 14 strokes down of the leader.

The American, who has won 15 major championships and twice won the Open at St. Andrews, was off-balance from the minute he found the water on the opening par-four hole. His score at that point was a six.

‘It feels like I didn’t really hit it that bad. I did have bad speed on the greens, yes,’ Woods told reporters. ‘But I ended up in bad spots. Or just had some weird things happen. And that’s just the way it goes.’

Woods missed the U.S. Open last month to focus on getting ready for the British Open. He made his competitive golf comeback in April at the Masters, 14 months after sustaining devastating injuries in a car accident.

However, the 46-year-old appeared brooding as he went around the Old Course. Bogeys at the third and fourth holes brought him to four over par before he missed a short putt on the seventh green, adding another six strokes to his total.

However, things did start to get better near the bend.

He made a six-foot putt to ace the ninth hole, beaming as he acknowledged the enthusiastic cheers from the audience. Riding the wave of goodwill, he took another shot at the tenth hole.

Woods bogeyed the 13th, though, and narrowly missed a long eagle putt at the par-five 14th, settling for his third birdie of the round.

Before he successfully completed the final two holes and raised his cap to the crowded spectators around the 18th green, he mishit his tee shot at the 16th hole, landing in the thick rough and costing him another stroke.

Woods was aware of the significance of the location.

‘(It was) very, very meaningful,’ he said, ‘All things considered, where I’ve been, I was hoping I could play this event this year. And I am. I just didn’t do a very good job of it.’

He also appreciated the support.

‘The crowd were absolutely fantastic,’ he said. ‘So supportive. They were very respectful and very appreciative of all of us out there today, which was great.’

Woods, who is tied for 145th place out of the 156 players, must make up a lot of ground if he wants to make the halfway cut at the tournament where he won his two biggest victories in 2000 and 2005.

.Looks like I’m going to have to shoot 66 tomorrow to have a chance,’ he said. “Guys did it today. And that’s my responsibility tomorrow to go ahead and do it.’