What technological advancement could be the deciding element in the Twitter-Musk lawsuit?

As the legal dispute between social media giant Twitter and billionaire Elon Musk heats up, analysts think that bots could be the technological aspect that ultimately decides the outcome of the conflict.

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, was sued by Twitter after he withdrew his $44 billion deal to acquire the business.

The richest man in the world, Elon Musk, claimed he received a bogus list of phoney or spam accounts.

Analysts predict that bots, a pervasive and frequently despised piece of technology, will play a significant role in the litigation.

Bots are software applications that perform automated tasks online with the intention of simulating how people behave.

Twitter has severe regulations in place regarding automated actions by accounts, including a ban on posting about trending topics and attempts to sway online discussions.

Musk thinks that Twitter made ‘false and deceptive claims’ about bots, despite its claim that less than 5% of users on its network are automated.

Ascertaining the number of bots on the site is a little bit of an art because Twitter’s internal definitions and the employees who apply the rules have a role in the tally’s decision.

It can be challenging for an outsider like Musk to certify the bot weeding procedure, which includes examining IP or email address or other sensitive user data.

With its tricky, detailed and case-by-case aspects, speculation has mounted that the bot issue is just a convenient route for Musk to abandon or renegotiate his proposal.