Case filed in Mumbai court over Ram Gopal Varma’s tweet on Draupadi Murmu

Ram Gopal Varma, a well-known Bollywood director, has been charged in relation to his divisive ‘Pandav and Draupadi’ tweet about Draupadi Murmu, a presidential candidate. Manoj Sinha has filed a case against Verma at Luknow’s Hazratganj Kolwali under a number of sections, including the IT Act.

This is not Ram Gopal Varma’s first complaint, either. His tweet caused a stir across the nation. Gudur Reddy and T Nandeshwar Gaur, two BJP leaders, reported Ram Gopal Varma to the police in Hyderabad.

Ram Gopal Varma, the general manager of movies like ‘Rangeela’ and ‘Satya,’ tweeted about Draupadi Murmu, the NDA’s presidential candidate. He noted: ‘If Draupadi is the President then who are the Pandavas? And more importantly, who are the Kauravas?’ Users of social media criticised his tweet.