In the wake of a controversial defamation case, Johnny Depp releases an album.

Actor Johnny Depp released an album with English musician Jeff Beck on Friday in an effort to demonstrate that his creative career was back on track after his widely publicised, contentious defamation action.

The majority of the 13-track album ’18,’ which Depp sings and plays guitar on, is comprised of covers, and it has received negative reviews thus far.

It’s improbable that Beck, a 78-year-old former Yardbird, will play this song frequently in his repertoire.

The Velvet Underground classic ‘Venus In Furs,’ as well as covers of Marvin Gaye’s ‘What’s Going On’ and John Lennon’s ‘Isolation,’ are all featured on the album.

The choice to include a song focused on sado-masochism might seem bizarre to some, given the ultra-mediatized trial centered on alleged domestic abuse between Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard, the actor best known for her role in ‘Aquaman.’

The album also includes two songs the 59-year-old ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ star penned himself: ‘This is a Song for Miss Hedy Lamarr,’ and ‘Sad Motherfu**in’ Parade.’

‘Erased by the same world that made her a star / Spun out of beauty, trapped by its web,’ Depp sings of Lamarr, who secluded herself in the final years of her life.

– Bad Boys, Hollywood Vampires –

After connecting ‘over automobiles and guitars’ during their 2016 encounter, Beck claimed to have grown to respect Depp’s ‘real songwriting skills and ear for music.’

They started producing this LP in 2019.

It’s not Depp’s first musical endeavour; for more than ten years, the actor has performed and recorded with the Hollywood Vampires, a supergroup he founded with Joe Perry and Alice Cooper.

Depp is a special guest on Beck’s current European tour.

Depp defeated Heard in a slander lawsuit this spring, earning $15 million while Heard only received $2 million.

The jury found that Heard, 36, defamed Depp in describing herself as a ‘public figure representing domestic abuse’ in a 2018 op-ed published in The Washington Post, although she did not identify the actor by name. Depp held he suffered reputational damage following its publication.

Heard was awarded $2 million in compensation after the jury determined that one of Depp’s attorneys had slandered her.

The six-week trial attracted a lot of attention, not least because it was broadcast on television and live streamed. As clips from the trial spread on social media, Heard came under fire and was made fun of online.

Following it, Depp is starting his acting career again and will play the lead in the next French film ‘La Favorite.’

He will portray King Louis XV, and Versailles will be used for filming.