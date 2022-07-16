SAS getting closer to a deal with the striking pilots, but conflicts remain; mediator says.

The airlines company SAS and the unions have made headway on a new savings agreement to halt a 13-day pilot strike, but substantial problems remain unresolved, according to a mediator on Saturday.

The majority of SAS pilots in Sweden, Denmark, and Norway walked out on July 4 after negotiations over the Scandinavian carrier’s rescue plan fell through. On Wednesday, the parties returned to the bargaining table in Stockholm.

Mats Wilhelm Ruland, Norway’s National Mediator, stated that the parties had become closer during the day.

‘Yes, we are, but there are still many and large questions that need to be answered,’ he told E24 on Saturday during a pause in negotiations. ‘The first several hours have been promising.’

SAS had been dealing with rising low-cost competition for years before the COVID-19 outbreak put the airline industry under pressure. The largest owners, the governments of Denmark and Sweden, consider it as an important part of the region’s transportation infrastructure.