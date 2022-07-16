Six people slain in an unusual attack near Malian capital.

Six individuals were slain by unidentified armed men at a checkpoint 70 kilometres (44 miles) east of Mali’s capital, Bamako, according to the security minister on Friday.

It did not specify who was behind the attack, which occurred overnight on Thursday in a region of southwestern Mali that has been relatively undisturbed by the Islamist insurgency that has ravaged the country’s central and northern areas.

The ministry stated in an online post that three of those slain were members of the security forces and three were civilians.

Mali is battling an insurgency that arose following a coup in 2012 and has now moved from the country’s desert north into neighbouring countries. Thousands of people have died and millions have been displaced across the Sahel.