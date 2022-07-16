You can lose lower belly fat by doing these exercises

Many people experience weight gain in particular body parts. Both men and women frequently gain weight in their lower bellies. But how can one lose this weight?

The greatest strategy to reduce body fat is to create a calorie deficit, which means consuming fewer calories. However, one can still target that region with the exercises listed below to make sure the muscles there are strong, giving it a more toned appearance.

Plank

The majority of people enjoy doing crunches, however, they are not the best workout for developing core muscles. Planking is a fantastic workout that targets the core muscles and is an excellent substitute for crunches.

Ab wheel rollout

This exercise works your rectus abdominis, which is the six-pack part of your abs. Additionally, it activates the deep-core muscles known as the transverse abdominis. It engages both the internal and external oblique muscles, making it a full-body core workout rather than simply a lower belly exercise.

Leg raises

Leg lifts come in a wide variety of forms, including single leg raises, double leg raises, hanging leg raises, hanging knee raises, and more. It strengthens and stretches your lower back and hips while you work on the lower portion of your abs.