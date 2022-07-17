2 of Baba Vanga’s 6 predictions for 2022 have already come true; Read on…

Vangeliya Pandeva Gushterova, often known as Baba Vanga, is a legendary clairvoyant known for her precise predictions. For her notorious prophecies about what will happen in the future, the blind psychic achieved cult status comparable to Nostradamus throughout the years. Though she died much earlier in 1996, she had made other forecasts for the future, including 2022. And it looks like some of those predictions have actually come true.

She forecasted ‘severe episodes of flooding’ for numerous Asian nations and Australia this year. It turned out that she was correct. Between February and April of this year, Australia experienced one of the biggest flood catastrophes in recorded history. Several cities were inundated, including sections of South East Queensland, the Wide Bay-Burnett region, and Brisbane, New South Wales.

Baba Vanga also predicted that cities will face water shortages as a result of the drought. This is now happening across Europe. According to reports, Portugal has requested its inhabitants to limit their water consumption, while Italy is now experiencing its worst drought since the 1950s. So far, she has correctly predicted two of several 2022 forecasts.

What are her other predictions for 2022?

The woman psychic prophesied that this year will bring a new deadly virus from Siberia, an extraterrestrial invasion, a locust invasion, and an increase in the usage of virtual reality. Aside from that, she predicts that Earth’s orbit will shift in 2023 and that astronauts will fly to Venus in 2028. She predicted that organ transplant technology will allow individuals to live for more than 100 years by 2046. She predicted that by 2100, the night will be gone and that artificial sunshine would brighten another section of the planet. She also predicted that the world will end in 5079.

How precise are they?

She is believed to have an 85% accuracy rate in forecasting the future. Some of these are the Chernobyl disaster, Princess Diana’s death, the breakup of the Soviet Union, the 2004 Thailand tsunami, and Barack Obama’s presidency.

Who is Baba Vanga?

Vanga was born in 1911 in Strumica, North Macedonia. She unexpectedly lost her sight at the age of 12 after a major storm. She stated that a tornado lifted her off the ground. After a lengthy search, she was discovered, with witnesses describing her as terrified and her eyes coated in sand and dust. Vanga lost her sight since her family did not have enough money for surgery. She does, however, claim to be endowed with the ability to look into the future.