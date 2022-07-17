As nuclear talks stall, Iran sanctions 61 more US citizens

Iran has sanctioned 61 more Americans, including former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, for supporting an Iranian dissident group, Tehran claimed on Saturday, as talks to resurrect a 2015 nuclear deal stalled.

Other individuals blacklisted by Iran’s Foreign Ministry for supporting the exiled dissident group Mujahideen-e-Khalq (MEK) include Republican former President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani and former White House national security adviser John Bolton, according to Iranian state media.

The sanctions, which have previously been imposed on scores of Americans on various grounds, allow Iranian authorities to take any assets they have in Iran. Given the likely absence of such assets, the moves outlined as Democratic U.S. President Joe Biden concluded his tour to the Middle East appear mostly symbolic.

Republicans Giuliani, Pompeo, and Bolton have all been publicly reported to have attended MEK rallies and shown support for the organisation. Pompeo and Bolton both worked for Trump.

Iran sanctioned 51 Americans in January, followed by another 24 in April.

Iran’s indirect discussions with the US on renewing the 2015 nuclear agreement began in November in Vienna and continued in June in Qatar. However, the talks have been stuck for months.

Trump abandoned the deal in 2018, deeming it too mild on Iran, and reimposed harsh US sanctions, prompting Tehran to violate the pact’s nuclear limitations.

Biden’s administration has promised to help all Americans, regardless of political or policy differences.

‘The United States will defend and protect its citizens. This includes both current and past service members in the United States,’ on Saturday, a State Department spokesperson stated. ‘We are united in our opposition to threats and provocations, and we will cooperate with our allies and partners to dissuade and respond to any Iranian aggression.’