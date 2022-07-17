Biden fails to obtain significant oil and security commitments at the Arab conference.

On Saturday, President Joe Biden assured Arab leaders that the United States would continue to play a significant role in the region. However, he was unable to secure commitments to an Israeli-led regional security axis or an immediate increase in oil production.

He remarked, according to a transcript of his speech, ‘The United States is involved in shaping a positive future of the region, in partnership with all of you—and the United States is not going anywhere.’

At an Arab summit in Jeddah, Biden—who started his first journey to the Middle East as president with a stop in Israel—delivered his vision and plan for America’s involvement in the region.

Although the summit communique was ambiguous, Saudi Arabia, the United States’ most significant Arab ally, shot down American expectations that the meeting would help establish the foundation for a regional security coalition that would include Israel to counter Iranian threats.

The Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, better known as MbS, reacted negatively when Biden brought up the extremely delicate subject of human rights during their meeting.

‘Since Israel needs to have strong air and missile defence capabilities, we think it is really valuable to include as many of the regional capabilities as we can. However, we are holding bilateral discussions with these countries ‘Reporters were told by a top government official.