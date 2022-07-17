British parliamentary committee asks for documents to investigate Boris Johnson

A committee of parliamentarians has asked Boris Johnson’s office for diaries, emails, photos, and text messages as part of UK investigation into whether the prime minister intentionally misled parliament about COVID-19 lockdown-breaking events in Downing Street.

The Privileges Committee will investigate into whether Johnson misled parliament with his numerous comments on so-called ‘partygate,’ after Johnson announced last week that he would resign due to mounting pressure from several of his own ministers and legislators.

A vote in parliament served as the impetus for the committee’s probe.

Conventional wisdom states that ministers who are found to have intentionally misled the legislature should resign. Such a decision would simply change how people see Johnson’s time in office as he has already declared his intention to resign.

Johnson first told the House of Commons that his Downing Street office had adhered to all lockdown procedures during the COVID outbreak, but an internal investigation later revealed that the staff had hosted multiple drunken parties during that time.