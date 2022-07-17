Christopher Nolan’s hand-drawn plot map for his film ‘Inception’ goes viral; See post

Cinephiles were given a glimpse inside the creative process behind Christopher Nolan’s mind-bending Hollywood blockbuster ‘Inception’ on Twitter when a user uploaded a tweet showing the narrative summary.

The tweet displaying the manually scribbled synopsis for the Hollywood film has gone viral. It features a drawing with meticulous information of story beats and director Christopher Nolan’s writing. A writer and investor named Julian Shapiro posted the picture.

A rare find for my fellow movie nerds. This is Christopher Nolan’s hand drawn plot map for his film Inception. pic.twitter.com/XryPvlvqYp — Julian Shapiro (@Julian) July 15, 2022

The 2010 film Inception received plaudits for its non-linear plot and open-ended narrative. Critics praised Christopher Nolan for the film’s dream-within-a-dream moments and innovative imagery. The film, together with Batman Begins and The Dark Knight, made him known as a filmmaker capable of creating intellectual, theatrical experiences on a big-budget scale.

The tweet has received 16,000 likes and 2,500 retweets so far. The Twitterati were eager to respond to the post with witty comments.

I don't see directions to a good restaurant. ;) — Joshua Decter (@joshuadecter) July 16, 2022

Even rarer, Nolan’s hand drawn plot map for TENET pic.twitter.com/skXaGCQ1LT — MikeZilla ?? supports Roe & Gun Control (@ihateclaims) July 16, 2022

The plot map has been taken from Tom Shone’s book ‘The Nolan Variations: The Movies, Mysteries, and Marvels of Christopher Nolan’.