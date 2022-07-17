Cinema DHDH Latest NewsDH NEWSCinemaLatest NewsNEWSNewsNews

Christopher Nolan’s hand-drawn plot map for his film ‘Inception’ goes viral; See post

Jul 17, 2022, 10:47 am IST

Cinephiles were given a glimpse inside the creative process behind Christopher Nolan’s mind-bending Hollywood blockbuster ‘Inception’ on Twitter when a user uploaded a tweet showing the narrative summary.

The tweet displaying the manually scribbled synopsis for the Hollywood film has gone viral. It features a drawing with meticulous information of story beats and director Christopher Nolan’s writing. A writer and investor named Julian Shapiro posted the picture.

The 2010 film Inception received plaudits for its non-linear plot and open-ended narrative. Critics praised Christopher Nolan for the film’s dream-within-a-dream moments and innovative imagery. The film, together with Batman Begins and The Dark Knight, made him known as a filmmaker capable of creating intellectual, theatrical experiences on a big-budget scale.

The tweet has received 16,000 likes and 2,500 retweets so far. The Twitterati were eager to respond to the post with witty comments.

The plot map has been taken from Tom Shone’s book ‘The Nolan Variations: The Movies, Mysteries, and Marvels of Christopher Nolan’.

