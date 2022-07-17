Heavy rains wreck havoc in North Kerala; 4 people dead

Thiruvananthapuram: In the northern districts of Kerala, four people were reported dead, as incessant rain caused widespread damage across the state. The deaths were reported in Kasaragod, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts.

The deceased were identified as Kasaragod native Shaun Arone (13), Kozhikode native Mohammed Mirshad (12), Wayanad native Babu (37) and Abhilash (40) of Edacheri in Kozhikode. The 13-year-old Arone died after a coconut tree fell on him when he stepped out around 2 pm on Saturday. Mohammed Mirhsad died after he fell into a pond while returning home from madrassa on his cycle. Coconut-tree climber Abhilash drowned in the temple pond at Alissery. Labourer Babu died as an under-construction wall collapsed around Saturday noon. Two others with him were saved.

Meanwhile, yellow alert has been issued for Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod districts on Sunday. The rain will continue for four more days, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The state received 52.18cm of rain during the first two weeks of July. As per an IMD forecast, the depression over the northeast Arabian Sea is likely to move north-northwestwards in the next 24 hours, and move towards the Oman coast.