ICSE class 10 results out; 99.97% students pass tests

New Delhi: The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) published their class 10 results on Sunday, by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE). The ICSE 10th result is now available on the official website – cisce.org.

Four students shared the top rank with a score of 99.8% (499 marks). The overall pas percentage was 99.97. The pass percentage for girls (99.98%) is marginally higher than that for boys (99.97%). The four toppers are- Hargun Kaur Matharu (Pune), Anika Gupta (Kanpur), Pushkar Tripathi (Balrampur) and Kanishka Mittal (Lucknow). The second rank has been shared by 34 students with a score of 99.6%, while 72 are on the third spot with 99.4% mark.

According to the CISCE, a total of 2,31,063 students appeared in the ICSE 10th board examination. Of which 1,25,678 are boys and 1,05,385 are girls. The board has recorded a pass percentage of 99.97% this year. ‘The ICSE examination has been conducted in 61 written subjects of which 20 are Indian languages and 9 are foreign languages and 1 Classical language’, CISCE said.