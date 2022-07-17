Indian Railways add additional coaches to these trains

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has added additional coaches to two pairs of trains going to Jammu. The decision was taken due to increased passenger rush in trains going to Jammu.

The North Western Railway add one second sleeper class coach on a temporary basis in trains going from Jaisalmer and Barmer to Jammu.

Temporary increase of one second sleeper class coach in train No. 14646/14645 Jammu Tawi – Jaisalmer – Jammu Tawi is being done from Jammu Tawi from July 16 to August 15 and from Jaisalmer from July 18 to August 17.Temporary increase of one second sleeper class coach in train number 14662/14661 Jammu Tawi – Barmer – Jammu Tawi is being done from Jammu Tawi from July 17 to August 14 and from Barmer from July 19 to August 16.