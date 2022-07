Indian Railways allows one more stoppage to Delhi- Thiruvananthapuram Rajdhani Express

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has decided to add one more stoppage to Thiruvananthapuram Central Rajdhani Express. The Thiruvananthapuram Central-Hazrat Nizamuddin-Thiruvananthapuram Central Rajdhani Express will now stop at Surat station starting from July 17 for next 6 months. .

Train no. 12432 Hazrat Nizamuddin – Thiruvananthapuram Central Rajdhani Express, which will start its journey on July 17, will halt at Surat station at 07.14 pm. Train no. 12431 Thiruvananthapuram Central-Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express, which will start its journey on July 19, will halt at Surat at 10.15 pm. The train will stop for three minutes on both journeys.

Also Read: BMW launches BMW G 310 RR in India

It is the longest-running Rajdhani Express train. This train connects Thiruvananthapuram Central via Kollam Junction, Alappuzha, Ernakulam Junction, Thrissur, Shoranur Junction, Kozhikode, Kannur, Kasaragod, Mangaluru junction, Udupi, Karwar, Madgaon Junction, Ratnagiri, Panvel Junction, Vasai Road, Vadodara Junction, Kota Junction to Hazrat Nizamuddin.