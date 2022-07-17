IRCTC announces new tour package: Details inside

New Delhi: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced a new tour package. IRCTC announced a tour package to South India.

The tour on the Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train will cover Hyderabad, Rameswaram, Madurai, Kanyakumari, Thanjavur, Kancheepuram, Mahabalipuram and Srisailam. It will cost Rs 53,970 per person for the 13 days and 12 nights tour.

It will begin from Safdarjung railway station in New Delhi on August 9 and will end on August 21. Passengers can board/deboard from Delhi Safdarjung, Mathura, Agra Cantt, Gwalior, Jhansi, Bina, Bhopal, Itarsi, and Nagpur stations. IRCTC will provide 3 meals and a night’s stay.

Bookings can be made both through online by visiting IRCTC website-www.irctctourism.com online. Tickets can be booked by visiting IRCTC Tourist Facilitation Center, Zonal Offices, and Regional Offices.