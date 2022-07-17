Parliament Monsoon Session: Centre to introduce 24 laws, Opposition to raise inflation, Agnipath controversy

The central government is gearing up for the forthcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament, which is scheduled to begin on Monday, July 18, and end on August 12. The Centre plans to introduce 24 bills during the session, including the Cantonment Bill and the Multi-State Cooperative Societies Bill. Two additional measures for Constitution modification to modify the list of Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) are also listed for introduction in Chhattisgarh and Tamil Nadu.

Other bills scheduled for introduction include the Coffee (Promotion and Development) Bill, the Development of Enterprises and Services Hubs Bill, which proposes to revise the Special Economic Zones Act, 2005 and frame rules, the Geographical Indications of Goods (Registration and Protection) (Amendment) Bill, the Warehousing (Development and Regulation) (Amendment) Bill, and the Competition (Amendment) Bill. Aside from the 24 Bills, another eight Bills are already pending before both Houses. During this Monsoon Session, the President and Vice-President will also be elected. The first day of the session will see MPs vote in polling booths in Parliament for the Presidential elections, followed by vote counting on July 21.

MEETINGS BEFORE THE MONSOON SESSION

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) organised a party meeting on Sunday morning at the Parliament Annexe building to ensure the smooth operation of the Monsoon Session. The meeting is scheduled to include Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

The Opposition is also scheduled to convene a meeting on Sunday to discuss Monsoon Session strategy. They will talk about a coordinated approach to think about the central government. Telangana Rashtra Samithi has also been invited to the Opposition gathering (TRS). Meanwhile, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla urged leaders to make the session fruitful, even as the government requested the Opposition’s help in the smooth conduct of the legislative business.

CONGRESS TO RAISE INFLATION, AGNIPATH ISSUES

Congress has settled on three key subjects that will be debated in Parliament. These include growing inflation, rising gasoline prices, the Agnipath plan, unemployment, and the decline of the rupee versus the dollar. Top congressional leaders gathered on Thursday to discuss tactics and to select which issues will be addressed during the session.

‘The first topic mentioned was the cost of an LPG cylinder, price increases, unemployment, and a weakening rupee. The second is the Agnipath Scheme, which involves the weakening of military capabilities and the continuation of tensions with China in eastern Ladakh. The third source of worry was the continuous abuse of agencies/institutions and the assault on democracy. We will want debate and debates in both Houses,’ stated a Rajya Sabha MP.