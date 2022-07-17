Ukraine claims Russia preparing for the next stage of its invasion

A Ukrainian military official said Russia is preparing for the next stage of its offensive in Ukraine, following Moscow’s announcement that its forces would increase military operations in ‘all operational areas.’

In recent days, Russian rockets and missiles have pounded cities, killing dozens, according to Kyiv.

‘It’s not just missile strikes from the air and sea,’ Ukrainian military intelligence spokesman Vadym Skibitskyi said on Saturday. ‘We can see shelling along the entire front line, along the entire line of contact.’ Tactical aviation and attack helicopters are actively used.

‘The enemy has indeed been activated along the entire front line… Clearly, preparations for the next stage of the offensive have begun.’

Russia appeared to be regrouping units for an offensive against Sloviansk, a symbolically important city held by Ukraine in the eastern region of Donetsk, according to the Ukrainian military.

At least 40 people have been killed in Russian shelling of urban areas in the last three days, according to Ukraine, as the war launched by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24 escalates.