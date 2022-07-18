3 good reasons to use onions for weight loss, including recipes

Weight loss and onion

We frequently worry about what to eat and what to avoid when it comes to a weight loss plan. Today, we’ll talk about an ingredient that can be found in every kitchen: the onion. Onions can help accelerate weight loss. Thinking about how and why? To learn more, scroll down.

Good source of fibre

Onions are also a good source of fibre. Only 3 grams of fibre is found in 1 cup of onions. As a result, you could increase the amount of onions in your diet. Additionally, according to health professionals, the soluble viscous fibre present in onions helps to increase satiety and prevent overeating while trying to lose weight.

Low in calories

Onions have very few calories. According to experts, a cup of finely chopped onions contains only 64 calories, making it safe to consume throughout a weight loss program.

Rich in Quercetin

Quercetin is a plant component that is abundant in onions. It is a flavonoid that is thought to be good for the body and has anti-obesity qualities.

Easy onion recipes

While onions are frequently used to enhance food flavour, they can also be the major ingredient in recipes for losing weight. For instance, onion juice might work wonders when ingested on an empty stomach. Check out some easy onion dishes.

?Onion Juice

One small peeled onion, together with one cup of water, should be put on the stove to boil. After letting it cool, mix it thoroughly with 1 cup of water. Drink this juice after pouring it into a glass.

?Onion Soup

1 teaspoon oil, 2 garlic cloves, and well-sauté in a pan. Add 2 chopped onions and 1/2 cup of your preferred vegetables next. 2–5 minutes of stirring. Cook for 20 minutes after adding salt and pepper. It’s time for your homemade onion soup. Serve warm.

Onion and Vinegar

An onion should be peeled and diced. Then dip in sugarcane vinegar for a while (sirka). With rice and dal, serve as a salad.