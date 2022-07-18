Brad Pitt promotes ‘Bullet Train’ in Paris.

Hollywood hottie Brad Pitt is now in Paris promoting his movie “Bullet Train.” The 58-year-old actor was seen on Saturday attending a photocall for his movie Bullet Train in Paris while dressed in a stylish orange monochromatic ensemble. Pictures from the actor’s most recent outing are going popular on social media.

He posed for pictures at Bateau L’Excellence in Port Debilly with Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Brian Tyree Henry by his side. He waved to his followers and grinned broadly as he travelled down the Seine River.

The Oscar winner wore a rusty pink blouse with a chic blazer and matching slacks. He also added a gold necklace and orange-tinted spectacles to complete his outfit.

Sharing the snaps from the photo-op, Pitt wrote, ‘Paris.’ Take a look!

In a post from his upcoming movie ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood,’ Pitt posted a few days ago, ‘eyes are truthful. Craig Booth Do you know the movie Once Upon a Time in Hollywood? How was it to you?’ Look at this!

The actress from ‘The Kissing Booth,’ Joey King, can be seen showing off her all-black ensemble, which includes a black leather jacket and matching leather pants. In contrast, Aaron Taylor is depicted wearing a navy blue blazer, a black and white striped shirt, and blue denim jeans.

Byrne Tyree In a jacket with a purple and blue check pattern, Henry looked sharp. His gold emoji ring and shimmering chain raised the style a notch or two.