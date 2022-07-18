Kajol will debut in a Disney+ Hotstar series.

Bollywood actress Kajol will collaborate with Disney+ Hotstar on her first online series, the streamer said on Monday. Kajol will make her debut in the medium of long-form storytelling with the upcoming Hotstar Special.

The actor’s OTT film ‘Tribhanga’ on Netflix in 2021 served as her debut.

The 47-year-old actress added in a statement posted by the streamer that learning a new format is always difficult but that it’s a ‘wonderful thing since I love to approach difficulties head-on.’

Being a big lover of digital series, I’ve always found the idea fascinating. After watching cool shows like ‘Aarya’ and “‘Rudra,’ I realised there was no better platform than Disney+ Hotstar to begin my series journey.

The crew at Disney+ Hotstar & HSM Entertainment Network, led by Gaurav Banerjee, is thrilled to have Kajol on board and watch her ‘charm viewers with her ethereal screen magic’.

‘With the beloved star, we are setting out on an all-new journey to bring a unique story of love, emotions and family,’ Banerjee said.

The project’s specifics, such as the premise and the creator’s name, have not yet been disclosed by the streaming service.

Kajol recently teased about the start of production on her first television series in an interview with PTI.

‘I will be starting the OTT show soon. It is a story about a woman and her journey,’ she had said.