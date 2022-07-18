Live updates-Presidential polls 2022: Voting is complete!

The voting for India’s next President, a close race between the National Democratic Alliance’s Droupadi Murmu and the Opposition’s Yashwant Sinha, ended on Monday, 18 July, with ballots cast by MPs in Parliament House in Delhi and MLAs and chief ministers in state assemblies across the country. PC Mody, Secretary General of the Rajya Sabha, told the media that 99.18 percent of MPs voted on Monday.

‘The Election Commission allowed 736 electors, including 727 members of Parliament and nine legislative assembly members, to vote, with 730 voting,’ he said. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, and Congress President Sonia Gandhi voted at the Parliament House in Delhi, several chief ministers, including West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Keriwal, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, voted at their respective state assemblies.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament also got off to a shaky start on Monday morning, with both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha adjourning around midday due to protests and sloganeering by Opposition MPs over price rises and inflation.