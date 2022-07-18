Presidential polls, Ruckus in Parliament: Day 1 of Monsoon Session updates

On Monday, July 18, voting for India’s next president coincided with the start of Parliament’s Monsoon Session. While the Monsoon Session is expected to last until August 12, presidential voting in the Parliament and state legislative Assemblies took place until 5 p.m. on Monday. The votes will be counted on July 21.

Nearly 4,800 elected MPs and MLAs voted to elect India’s 15th president, with National Democratic Alliance candidate Droupadi Murmu holding a clear lead over Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha, with more than 60% of the vote expected to go in her favour. Between the election of India’s 15th president and the start of the Monsoon Session, the following are the top ten developments in Parliament today: