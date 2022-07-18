Stock Market: Equity indices end higher for second day in a row

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices settled higher for second day in a row. The by gains in technology, bank and metal shares supported the upward rally of the Indian benchmark indices.

BSE Sensex climbed 760 points or 1.41% to close at 54,521. NSE Nifty moved 229 points or 1.43% higher to settle at 16,279. Nifty Midcap 100 gained 1.40% and small-cap climbed 1.59%. 13 out of the 15 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange settled higher. The overall market breadth of BSE was positive as 2,354 shares advanced and 1,093 declined.

The top gainers in the market were Hindalco, IndusInd Bank, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Axis Bank, UltraTech Cement, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Wipro, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance, Tata Steel and Bajaj Finserv. The top losers in the market were Dr Reddy’s, HDFC Bank, M&M, Nestle India, Maruti, Hindustan Unilever, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), HDFC and NTPC.